SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $933.39

SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) (LON:SGRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $933.39 and traded as high as $981.40. SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) shares last traded at $962.20, with a volume of 2,237,347 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 923.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 933.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72.

In other SEGRO Plc (SGRO.L) news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £9,942.60 ($12,990.07).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

