Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells $186,186.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,409. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

