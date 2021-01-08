Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.95

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.95 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.