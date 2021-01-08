Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $8.09 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, IDEX and OKEx. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $1.08 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00274478 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.39 or 0.02664976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, ABCC, Kucoin, RightBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

