Selfkey Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, Tidex and Kucoin. Selfkey has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $2.13 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,558,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, RightBTC, ABCC, Kucoin, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

