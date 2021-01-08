SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading Up 12.8%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price was up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 335,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 87,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.