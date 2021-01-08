Sense Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Million (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Sense has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $3.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sense has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Sense token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

About Sense

Sense (SENSE) is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,750,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

