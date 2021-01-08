Sense Price Up 17.3% This Week (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Sense has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $32.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sense token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sense has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sense

SENSE is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,750,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sense is www.sensetoken.com . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sense should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sense using one of the exchanges listed above.

