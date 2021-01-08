Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.65 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and DDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, GDAC, DDEX, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

