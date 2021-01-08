Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $91,422.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

