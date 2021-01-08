Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

STRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

