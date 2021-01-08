Shard (SHARD) One Day Volume Tops $375.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $375.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded down 73% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

