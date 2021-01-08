Shard Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded down 73.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

