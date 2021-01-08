Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.43. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 81,705 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sherritt International from $0.15 to $0.20 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

