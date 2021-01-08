SHIELD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. SHIELD has a market cap of $198,268.28 and $49.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,382.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,204.26 or 0.02982159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00423090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.01073841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00352520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00168695 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009887 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

