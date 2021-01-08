Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.51

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 129280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

SHECY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

