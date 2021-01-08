Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €164.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €152.13 ($178.97).

ETR:SAE opened at €152.20 ($179.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.97.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

