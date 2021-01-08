Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €164.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €152.13 ($178.97).

ETR:SAE opened at €152.20 ($179.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.97.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

