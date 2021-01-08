ShowHand Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,571.12 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $37,571.12 and approximately $261.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.82 or 0.02590213 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011987 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

