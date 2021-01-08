SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $971,200.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of SI-BONE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SI-BONE by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SI-BONE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

