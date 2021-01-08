SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SI-BONE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $938.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,732 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,427 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.