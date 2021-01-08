SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,177.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $417,056.27 and $1,177.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.11 or 0.02982059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00420786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.16 or 0.01075836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00352766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00168966 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009799 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,905,629 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

