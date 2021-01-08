Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.76

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.76 and last traded at $76.06, with a volume of 574062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

