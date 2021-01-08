Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.28

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.28 and traded as high as $122.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) shares last traded at $121.88, with a volume of 2,048,105 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.25 ($149.71).

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.28.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.