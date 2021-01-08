Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Buy Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

