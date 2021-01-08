Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Buy Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GCTAF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $48.65.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.