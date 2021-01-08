Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $13.16. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 674,766 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIA shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$890.28 million and a PE ratio of -59.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.0501827 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is -421.62%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

