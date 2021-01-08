Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.29% from the company’s previous close.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,003. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.32.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

