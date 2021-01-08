Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Sigilon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Sigilon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Sigilon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.74. 2,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,003. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

