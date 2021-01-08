Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $417.90

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $417.90, but opened at $402.00. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) shares last traded at $406.70, with a volume of 8,308,688 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65.

In other news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 10,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

