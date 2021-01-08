Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Signature Bank traded as high as $149.99 and last traded at $145.05, with a volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.97.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $486,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.