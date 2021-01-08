Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

