Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $78.98 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 5946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.