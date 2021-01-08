Silverway One Day Volume Reaches $181.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,966.72 and approximately $181.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.16 or 0.01075836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002160 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001478 BTC.

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

