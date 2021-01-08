Simtrol (OTCMKTS:SMRL) & Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Critical Review

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Simtrol (OTCMKTS:SMRL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simtrol has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paylocity and Simtrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.48% 18.18% 3.14% Simtrol N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Simtrol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and Simtrol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 19.58 $64.46 million $1.24 163.36 Simtrol N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Simtrol.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paylocity and Simtrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 10 0 2.63 Simtrol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $174.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.94%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Simtrol.

Summary

Paylocity beats Simtrol on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Simtrol Company Profile

Simtrol, Inc. develops enterprise-class software solutions that manage the extended network of connected devices. It provides device management platform solutions; and industry solutions, such as digital signage, 21st century classroom, video visitation, pre-trial process management, and emergency response solutions. The company delivers its device management platform solutions to the education, government, healthcare, business, retail and hospitality, and security and surveillance industries. The company was formerly known as VSI Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Simtrol, Inc. in September 2001. Simtrol, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

