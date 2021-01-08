SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $145,586.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

