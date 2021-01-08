SIX Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, SIX has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $434,799.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

