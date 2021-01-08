SIX Tops 1-Day Volume of $525,091.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, SIX has traded up 170.2% against the US dollar. SIX has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $525,091.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00443443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00222132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00050669 BTC.

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

