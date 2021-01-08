Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLX. BidaskClub cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.77. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,356,000 after acquiring an additional 173,659 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.
TSLX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
NYSE TSLX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,356,000 after acquiring an additional 173,659 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.