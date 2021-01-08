Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.20. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

