Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.20. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.