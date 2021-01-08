SKALE Network (SKL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.49 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $62.11 million and $7.49 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

SKALE Network Token Trading

SKALE Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

