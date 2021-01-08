Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.35 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

SKE stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.35. 411,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,101. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$3.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.0501506 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

