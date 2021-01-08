Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Reaches $10.07 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.07 million and $606,841.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

