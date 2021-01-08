SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Up 5.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.59 and last traded at $81.59. 2,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTGF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.