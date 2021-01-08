SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $38.04. 730,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 517,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

Specifically, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,122. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $942.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

