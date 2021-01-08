Smartlands Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,272.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $90,272.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00281792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.45 or 0.02755456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

