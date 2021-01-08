SmartMesh (SMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $310,081.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $310,081.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00037919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00274101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.07 or 0.02552634 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011890 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.