SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares rose 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 6,242,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,249,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

SDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after buying an additional 2,001,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 618,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,212,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

