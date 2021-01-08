Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $244.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $220.00 to $244.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.29.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.72. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

