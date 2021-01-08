Smith Barney Citigroup Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $190.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $13.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $180.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

