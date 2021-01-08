Smith Barney Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. Danske cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 198,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

