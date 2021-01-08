SnapCoin (SNPC) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 107.2% against the dollar. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io . The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

